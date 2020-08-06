Menu
Humour

Kids give their hilarious take on coronavirus pandemic

by Emily Halloran
6th Aug 2020 6:11 PM
BORDERS are closed, thousands have lost their jobs, you cannot go within 1.5m of strangers, schools have been shut and masks are the latest fashion item.

But what does it all mean?

Emily Halloran went to the sharp end of society - 12 children from Amaze Early Education Centre in Mudgeeraba - to talk about the future and get an honest account of the worst health pandemic in 100 years.

Here's what they have to say.

Grace Colleran, age 5

Grace Colleran from Amaze Early Education Centre in Mugeeraba. Picture: Jerad Williams
Grace Colleran from Amaze Early Education Centre in Mugeeraba. Picture: Jerad Williams

What do you want to be when you grow up? A vet because they help animals.

What is coronavirus? It's when people are sick so they wear masks.

What do you do to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Wear a mask and use soap.

 

Bronson Unwin, 5

Bronson Unwin. Picture: Jerad Williams
Bronson Unwin. Picture: Jerad Williams

What do you want to be when you grow up? A scientist because they make cool things.

What is coronavirus? No.

What do you do to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Don't know.

 

Lachlan McTaggart, 4

Lachlan McTaggart. Picture: Jerad Williams
Lachlan McTaggart. Picture: Jerad Williams

What do you want to be when you grow up? A policeman because I like police. They put bad guys in jail.

What is coronavirus? It's a virus. It makes people sick.

What do you do to prevent the spread of coronavirus? (Not) cuddling people and covering up coughs and sneezes.

 

Madox Hart, 5

Madox Hart. Picture: Jerad Williams
Madox Hart. Picture: Jerad Williams

What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be a boss and just walk around.

What is coronavirus? (Means) you can't go shopping.

What do you do to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Please stay at home.

 

Bree Edwards, 4

Bree Edwards. Picture: Jerad Williams
Bree Edwards. Picture: Jerad Williams

What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to play in my bedroom.

What is coronavirus? No.

What do you do to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Wash our hands.

 

Byron Edwards, 4

Byron Edwards. Picture: Jerad Williams
Byron Edwards. Picture: Jerad Williams

What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be a builder because I like building things.

What is coronavirus? Germs.

What do you do to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Don't know.

 

Shae Brown, 4

Shae Brown. Picture: Jerad Williams
Shae Brown. Picture: Jerad Williams

What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be a mummy so I can drive somewhere. (Mums) go to shops and buy stuff.

What is coronavirus? No.

What do you do to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Wash our hands so we don't spread it.

 

Mia Arnett, 4

Mia Arnett. Picture: Jerad Williams
Mia Arnett. Picture: Jerad Williams

What do you want to be when you grow up? A vet so I can look after animals.

What is coronavirus? No.

What do you do to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Rest.

 

Charlotte Van Germert, 4

Charlotte Van Germert. Picture: Jerad Williams
Charlotte Van Germert. Picture: Jerad Williams

What do you want to be when you grow up? A police girl because I like police. They help.

What is coronavirus? No.

What do you do to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Eat really good food.

 

Lily-Rose Taylor, 4

Lily-Rose Taylor. Picture: Jerad Williams
Lily-Rose Taylor. Picture: Jerad Williams

What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to do jobs.

What is coronavirus? It's little.

What do you do to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Have medicine.

 

Josh Scott, 5

Josh Scott. Picture: Jerad Williams
Josh Scott. Picture: Jerad Williams

What do you want to be when you grow up? The same work as dad. He plays golf and tennis.

What is coronavirus? No.

What do you do to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Keep warm.

 

Ivy White, 4

Ivy White. Picture: Jerad Williams
Ivy White. Picture: Jerad Williams

What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher because they help people learn.

What is coronavirus? Germs.

What do you do to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Stay at home and keep safe.

 

 

Originally published as Coast children's hilarious take on coronavirus pandemic

