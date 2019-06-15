Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
George Boulos outside Southport Court. Photograph: Jason O'Brien
George Boulos outside Southport Court. Photograph: Jason O'Brien
Crime

Coast broker faces more than 230 drug charges

by Lea Emery
15th Jun 2019 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hours of secret surveillance footage taken over months caught a Gold Coast mortgage broker snorting and dealing cocaine from his Southport office, a court has been told.

The Southport Magistrates Court was yesterday played portions of the footage taken by Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) investigators in mid-2017.

George Boulos outside Southport Court. Photograph : Jason O'Brien
George Boulos outside Southport Court. Photograph : Jason O'Brien

Mortgage broker George Boulos faces more than 230 charges, including drug trafficking, supply and possession between July 2015 and early 2017.

The footage, at times grainy, allegedly shows Boulos meeting with people in his office, mostly Kevork Zanian, counting out cash and then taking small items.

George Boulos. Photograph : Jason O'Brien
George Boulos. Photograph : Jason O'Brien

At times Boulos would disappear into the kitchen and a coffee grinder could be heard in use, the footage allegedly showed.

Former CCC detective Christopher Walsh told the court investigators found a coffee grinder with "lots" of cocaine residue inside it.

The court was told Boulos was busted as a part of CCC's Operation Altana, which included covert surveillance, bugging of phones and offices.

It is alleged footage from a hidden camera in Boulos's office showed people sniffing a white powder from his desk on different occasions.

Boulos allegedly came to the CCC's attention after he was suspected of supplying drugs to Volkhov, the target of a separate CCC sting dubbed Operation Amulet. The matter was adjourned to July 15.

More Stories

cocaine court crime drugs charges mortgage broke

Top Stories

    HookUp 2019: By the numbers

    premium_icon HookUp 2019: By the numbers

    News The numbers have been crunched and revealed some interesting statistics.

    Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Glen Eden crash

    premium_icon Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Glen Eden crash

    News The 52-year-old sustained lacerations to his nose and face

    'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    premium_icon 'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    Property Prices fall 13.5% for March quarter but REIQ says market's steady

    Rural fireys warn residents to prepare for fire season

    premium_icon Rural fireys warn residents to prepare for fire season

    Environment 'It could be an early start to the fire season'