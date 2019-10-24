Coast boy’s adorable request to PM goes viral

Prime Minister Scott Morrison couldn’t help but chuckle when he read the Caloundra boy’s request. Photo: Contributed

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD Caloundra boy's quirky request has gone viral after Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his adorable letter online.

Mr Morrison shared a video of himself reading Jude's letter on social media last night, and couldn't help but chuckle at the Prep student's request.

"As you know I love getting letters from kids and I cannot help but share this one with you," Mr Morrison said.

I love getting letters from kids. They say the greatest things and this letter from Jude, aged 5, is a cracker. He wants me to cancel all school holidays because he loves school so much. Good on ya Jude. pic.twitter.com/ekWFJG4qeh — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) October 23, 2019

Jude wrote to the Prime Minister to request a cancellation of "all future school holidays" because he loved school "so much".

"I really love my school and my teacher," he wrote.

"I love school so much that I would like you to cancel all future school holidays.

"The only holiday should be Saturday.

"Thank you for reading my letter, ScoMo. From Jude, age five."

Mr Morrison assured children he would not cancel school holidays, but congratulated Jude on his passion for education.

"I've got to say, Jude, I think it's fantastic that you love your school so much," he said.

"Good on you Jude, and I hope you're having a great school year up there in Caloundra."