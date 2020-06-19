Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Accountant Jarrad 'Joey' Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.
Accountant Jarrad 'Joey' Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.
Offbeat

Accountant smashes push-up world record attempt

by Tim Brimblecomb
19th Jun 2020 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast accountant Jarrad "Joey" Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.

The 42-year-old this morning extended his Guinness world record for most push-ups in one hour to 2919 at Matrix Boxing Gym in Ashmore.

The effort eclipsed his previous world record of 2,806 set in 2018.

Gold Coast accountant Jarrad “Joey” Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world, after breaking his own record.
Gold Coast accountant Jarrad “Joey” Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world, after breaking his own record.

The father of two kept a strict rhythm basing his tilt on completing 12 five minute rounds with 15 sets of 16 reps each round.

Mr Young, also holds the world record for the most clap push-ups in an hour and the most incline push-ups in a minute.

Many around the world attempted to beat his record, but Mr Young has now made it even harder.

Originally published as Coast accountant smashes world record attempt

fitness jarrad young world record

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 16 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 16 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Each day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

        • 19th Jun 2020 8:33 AM
        ‘Giving back’: Bike enthusiast organises family ride

        premium_icon ‘Giving back’: Bike enthusiast organises family ride

        News A Gladstone man has figured out a way to get the family out exploring the region...

        ‘Terminal decline’: Study says coal transition not a choice

        premium_icon ‘Terminal decline’: Study says coal transition not a choice

        News Central Queensland is highlighted as one of the locations with residents whose...

        Couple use car as collateral to buy Gladstone business

        premium_icon Couple use car as collateral to buy Gladstone business

        News For the first two years, Rick Williams would drive to Yeppoon and back for work...