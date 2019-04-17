Coal project to deliver 2600 north Queensland jobs

THE imminent construction of Australia's first HELE coal-fired power plant is set to bring 2600 jobs to the Collinsville region.

Indigenous energy company Shine Energy have committed to build the 'High Efficient, Low Emission' Dhalgan Energy Park, with construction set to begin within 18 months.

About 2000 jobs are expected to be generated at the peak of construction, with upwards of 600 expected during the operations and maintenance phase.

Upon completion, the project is also said to reduce power loss factors in the North Queensland network, provide a reliable source of low carbon footprint power and benefit emissions exposed industrial and commercial electricity consumers.

The Shine Energy project supports Australia's commitment to the Paris Agreement, and CEO Ashley Dodd said it was essential for Australia to utilise low-emission technologies to meet climate goals.

"As Traditional Owners we are the stewards of our Birri homeland and we have a responsibility not only to our environment but also to the Australian people to ensure we play our part in providing access to affordable, reliable energy while we step forward on the pathway to a renewable future", said Mr Dodd.