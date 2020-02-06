Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Longwall mining at North Goonyella mine.
Longwall mining at North Goonyella mine.
Business

Coal giant wants to sell CQ mine

Melanie Whiting
6th Feb 2020 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINING giant Peabody wants to offload a white elephant that continues to face setbacks after a devastating underground fire in 2018.

In a fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial report to investors, the company stated it was considering a full sale of its North Goonyella mine at Moranbah.

Peabody announced mass job cuts at the site in October last year, soon after it was revealed it could take three years or more to restart production after the fire.

"Following a significant reduction in holding costs, Peabody is commencing a commercial process for its North Goonyella Mine in parallel with the existing and ongoing mine development plan," the financial report stated.

"The process comes in response to substantial expressions of interest in this valuable asset from potential strategic partners and other producers.

"Commercial outcomes could include a strategic financial partner, joint venture structure or complete sale of North Goonyella."

Attempts to reach Peabody for comment were unsuccessful.

North Goonyella Mine in the Bowen Basin.
North Goonyella Mine in the Bowen Basin.

The coal company last year said after a three-month review process, it had decided it would not attempt to access the mine beyond zone B due to the time, cost and regulatory approach required to ventilate and re-enter the rest of the mine.

This week, Peabody said discussions with the Queensland Mines Inspectorate regarding ventilation and re-entry of zone B were ongoing.

A mines inspectorate spokeswoman said the safety of coal miners was paramount.

"The Queensland Mines Inspectorate continues to work closely with Peabody, following the spontaneous combustion incident at its North Goonyella mine in September 2018," she said.

"This includes regulatory oversight of re-ventilation activities which commenced in mid-2019 and allowed re-entry to zone A, and now includes a proposal by the operator to re-ventilate zone B."

The company continued to employ its North Goonyella workforce for more than a year despite the mine being out of production.

Last year it was reported three North Goonyella workers had chosen to be redeployed to other sites and 94 would be made redundant.

coal mines mining news north goonyella mine peabody sales
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Localised flooding hits south of Agnes

        premium_icon Localised flooding hits south of Agnes

        News Falls of close to 150mm have hit Central Queensland, with areas south of Agnes Waters and Seventeen Seventy receiving the biggest drenching.

        • 6th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        GIG GUIDE: What’s on this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: What’s on this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.

        Business owner’s warning after theft

        premium_icon Business owner’s warning after theft

        News The business installed security cameras and calls on others to follow suit

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Electric vehicle charging plans for Benaraby

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Electric vehicle charging plans for Benaraby

        News Plans for an electric vehicle charging station are underway.