Exciting, new push for new coal-fired power station

STATE and federal members of the Liberal National Party in regional and provincial Queensland gathered for a Regional Member's Council in Bundaberg on the weekend.

Under the LNP's 'new deal' for regional Queensland, the two tiers of LNP politicians will continue to meet regularly and work to implement plans in a number of key areas, including:

Ongoing support for the resources industry, particularly coal jobs in central Queensland;

A 10-year action plan to improve the Bruce Hwy;

New infrastructure including dams to provide water security and job creating agricultural projects;

Support for a new economically viable coal-fired power station in North Queensland;

Tough new measures to tackle the regional crime crisis.

POWER JOBS |

>>Be quick! Power station jobs up for grabs

>>CQ workers recruited for $31m Callide Power Station upgrade

LNP Queensland Leader Tim Nicholls said the 'new deal' had been put together as a result of numerous listening tours around regional Queensland.

"We could feel the discontent among regional Queenslanders fed up with Canberra style politics long before One Nation won Senate seats but it takes time to map out real workable solutions," Mr Nicholls said.

"We need to convince Queenslanders that the Liberal National Party is the only choice at the next election because we know a vote for Labor or One Nation will result in another Labor Government."

NEW STATION? LNP pollies will discuss an idea for a new power station. Sharyn O'Neill ROK260113srains17

He said more detail and further action plans will be announced in the lead up to the state election.

"We need local solutions to local problems and that's what all the members want to deliver for their communities."

"The state LNP represents the best of both traditions - Liberal and National. We work together to get the best for all Queenslanders."