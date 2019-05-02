Coal an unviable energy source, says Clive Palmer candidate

United Australia Party Fairfax candidate Kylie Cowley has made her feelings known about coal - she doesn't like it.

A UNITED Australia Party candidate has declared coal an unviable source of energy going forward.

The party's Fairfax candidate singer Kylie Cowley lives off-grid in the Noosa hinterland and relies solely on solar for her own power use.

Despite leaving an impression at Tuesday night's Meet the Candidates gathering at Eumundi that she opposed to the Adani mine proposal, Ms Cowley, whose husband had worked in the mining industry, was quick to clarify she was not against the ambitions of any one company or any one coal mine.

Instead she was concerned about the lack of a clear policy "to clean up the mess we've made".

"United Australia Party policy is to move as quickly as possible to nuclear," Ms Cowley said.

"I'm opposed to coal in general."

Describing herself as very left leaning she said it was a good thing UAP had selected 151 candidates who were just passionate people from different pathways.

"They've been very careful in selecting candidates," Ms Cowley said. "I want to see us fulfill our emission commitments and get on track.

"I love renewables, live off-grid and have solar. It's everyone's responsibility.

"There are lots of advantages in nuclear. It's already used in Sydney and many countries are using our uranium as a cheap source of power."

Ms Cowley took the step from social media debates with friends into the political arena after a close friend suggested she get involved.

She came across the UAP's policies a month ago and thought "here's an opportunity to get involved".

Ms Cowley said her goals were to do what she could in the short time she had to alter opinions and to get people to think harder about issues they were uncomfortable with.

She said UAP's policies were strikingly different from other parties.

Fairfax, being Clive Palmer's former seat, had created an extra challenge.

"He didn't run in 2016 and there are local issues beyond politics," Ms Cowley said.

"It's a good platform. There's much more to United Australia Party than just Clive."