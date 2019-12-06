Coaches and team-mate heap praise on trio

CRICKET: Josh Hoare, Clayton Box and Campbell Jarvis have the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of a big audience.

Cricket T20 hits off new format

The trio will represent ­Central Queensland Seamers’ under-16 at the Bulls Masters Youth Cup in Mackay which will be live-streamed from ­Sunday through to Thursday.

Hoare has shown glimpses at senior level for Yaralla Red in the Gladstone Cricket ­Incorporated Super League. He took two wickets last ­weekend for Yaralla Red against BITS Saints.

“Josh is a highly promising opening bowler capable of swinging the ball both ways at good pace, a skill rarely seen in one his age,” Yaralla Red teammate Matt Fairhall said.

“He has good size for a quick which lends to the good bounce and seam movement he is able to generate.”

Fairhall said Hoare, whose father Gavan plays in the same team, was more than capable with the bat and continuing to develop that side of his game.

“Josh has the makings of a genuine fast bowling all-rounder,” Fairhall said.

Hoare has opened the ­bowling in the senior side in the past two seasons and while he’s still raw, Fairhall said he’s one to keep an eye on in the coming years.

BITS’ stalwart and junior coach Nev Judd said BITS Colts’ pair Box and Jarvis will have a lot to offer.

“Clayton is a handy all-rounder who bats middle order and is very solid who can also hit a hard ball,” he said.

“He bowls medium-fast seamers and can take wickets when needed. Campbell is a big raw fast bowler who has really developed over the last year.

“He recently took five wickets in a game and has slinging action much like (Jeff) Thommo and he’ll be a scary prospect to face in a couple of years’ time.”

CQ Seamers open their account against titleholders Mackay-Whitsundays Nitros on Sunday at 6pm in a T20 game followed by a 50-over match against North Queensland on Monday at 9am.

Games are streamed live on the Bulls Masters Facebook site throughout the series.