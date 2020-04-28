Coaches agree that the season must start soon

AUSSIE RULES: With the AFL to announce a start date from May 11 – what does that mean for community Aussie Rules?

Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns coach Adam Sutherland and BITS Saints mentor Rick Bean both agreed that a 10-round competition would be the most likely scenario.

SOONER THE BETTER

“My gut feel, when the AFL give the nod and once the government says it’s alright to progress, I can’t see any reason why we couldn’t get underway,” Sutherland said.

Both new coaches are from Victoria and their clubs’ respective and promising pre-seasons have been halted by the COVID-19 regulations.

“Ten rounds would be a fair indication to where all of the teams sit,” Sutherland said.

The Suns players were left to their own devices during the shutdown and Sutherland said it was up to them to maintain their fitness that they had built before and after Christmas.

“They have been set to do 400m and 2km time trials and we will compare the times in the first week back to proper training,” he said.

“That will indicate the good ones who have done the work and those who haven’t.”

The Suns are likely to sign Dylan Schokker from the Armadale Football Club in the Western Australian Amateur Football League.

“He played in our practice game and showed good signs before he returned home to WA,” Sutherland said.

“Once again, there’s no point staying here when there are too many variables and uncertainty.”

WHY NOT NOW?

Bean said he saw no reason why the AFL Capricornia season could not start now.

NEW ERA: Rick Bean said he will instil an exciting game-plan in which he expects all grades to adhere to. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

His reason was because of Central Queensland’s low coronavirus tally when comparing it to that of the more heavily-populated regions in the southern states that have more COVID-19 cases.

“I can’t see why we (Central Queensland) is looked up as the norm and we’re isolated,” he said.

“It’s so important, that once the authorities give the all-clear, for footy to be playing up here … it has to.”

Bean said he had been in regular contact with the playing group.

“Each week for the past six weeks, the fitness program has been more demanding with a few little tweaks,” he said.

FIT SAINTS

He said the response by the players was good before it tapered off.

However more of the players are buying into the fitness program as the likelihood of a starting date draws closer.

Recruits Robert Frost and Steven Abouri have returned home to Melbourne while the Saints have picked up Bean’s son Tyrone and 198cm ruckman Owen Uaongo from Victoria.

RELATED STORY: Star Brisbane Lion's fear for ex-addicts in lockdown

RELATED STORY: LISTEN: Gladstone Suns get their man to lead revival