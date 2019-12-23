Coach thinks ‘he could be the best yet’

BASKETBALL: In an exciting player coup, Port City Power “The Capricornian” Surge have secured 193cm American guard Brandon Lucas.

Brandon Lucas

Lucas comes to the Power having spent time as an import in the New Zealand NBL where he played for Manawatu Jets and Southland Sharks.

He played four games with the Sharks and averaged 16.5 points and seven rebounds per game.

“I’m excited to be joining the team and look forward to becoming a member of the broader Gladstone community,” Lucas said.

“Coach Brady Walmsley could sell ice to Eskimos and has certainly sold me on the type of opportunity I will have as a key member of this team.

“We’ve already added some experienced and high-profile pieces which confirms our intentions to be a major factor in the competition.”

Walmsley was bullish about what his newest inclusion could deliver.

“With respect to all of those who have come before, I think there is a very good chance Brandon will prove himself to be one of the best players to have pulled on the Power uniform,” he said.

“He’s established himself as a consistent performer in the NZNBL and it’s scary to think the type of impact he may have with us in 2020.

“Brandon is a unique combination of power and athleticism, is ferocious in the open court and can genuinely defend at least four positions.”

Lucas had visited Gladstone and played with the Power in 2018 and was familiar with the community and expectations.

Lucas joins Matt Hancock and Atem Atem as the first three signings for Port City Power.