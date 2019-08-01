Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAPPY TEAM: Back Row - Mark Holmes, Leyden Sailor, Jimmy Keogh, Lincoln McErlain, Jack Lamberton, Xavier Blomfield, James Hoger (manager). Middle row -Eamon Ruhl, Daniel Gray, Kynan Holmes, Noah McClure, Tighe Butt-McGuire, Kai Codrington. Front row - Jacob Hoger, Braith Kammholz
HAPPY TEAM: Back Row - Mark Holmes, Leyden Sailor, Jimmy Keogh, Lincoln McErlain, Jack Lamberton, Xavier Blomfield, James Hoger (manager). Middle row -Eamon Ruhl, Daniel Gray, Kynan Holmes, Noah McClure, Tighe Butt-McGuire, Kai Codrington. Front row - Jacob Hoger, Braith Kammholz U11 soccer - 310719
Soccer

COACH: They grew in confidence with each game

NICK KOSSATCH
by
1st Aug 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: In what has been a massive week in the World Game' in Gladstone, there was more success.

Gladstone under-11 boy's team finished round one of the Central Queensland Intercity Shield at Blackwater.

Coach Mark Holmes was proud of the team's effort ahead of the second and final round of the competition on August 11 at Yeppoon.

"They're a good bunch of kids and it makes it easy from a coaching perspective," he said.

Gladstone beat Cap Coast 4-3 with Xavier Blomfield's hat-trick a highlight for the port city team.

Gladstone then backed it up with a 3-1 triumph against Emerald before a 1-1 draw against Rockhampton.

Holmes said given players had come from different clubs, his players understood each other's games.

"The team gelled together and they grew in confidence with each game," he said.

"The Intercity program gives an opportunity for the kids to get in a representative program."

Holmes said goalkeeper Jimmy Keogh stood up in what was a team effort from all of his players.

Gladstone's U12 and U14 teams also featured in the competition, but results of their games could not be accessed at the time of deadline yesterday.

More Stories

football central queensland football queensland soccer australia soccer gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Qantas veteran looking to make his Mark at airport

    premium_icon Qantas veteran looking to make his Mark at airport

    News New Gladstone Airport CEO Mark Cachia addresses future challenges and goals.

    Council, developer in talks as pool plans are revised

    premium_icon Council, developer in talks as pool plans are revised

    Council News New options for Boyne-Tannum aquatic centre.

    LANDMARK STUDY: Report shows benefits of gas over coal

    premium_icon LANDMARK STUDY: Report shows benefits of gas over coal

    Environment Data from a Curtis Island LNG plant was used.