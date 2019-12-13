Coach talks about Gladstone cricketers

Campbell Jarvis gets advice from Aust and Queensland pace bowling great Carl Rackemann

CRICKET: Central Queensland Seamers’ coach Geoff Connor spoke glowingly about Gladstone players Clayton Box, Campbell Jarvis and Joshua Hoare.

Clayton Box, Joshua Hoare and Campbell Jarvis

The three completed Bulls Masters Youth Cup campaign in Mackay.

Connor said BITS pace bowler Jarvis improved as the championship went on.

“He’s got a unique and slinging action,” he said.

Gladstone three took it up against the best players

CQ Seamers have a mixed championship campaign

“He was a bit wayward in the early games and then he had a one-on-one session with Carl Rackemann. After that he bowled really well.”

Jarvis finished with five wickets while Yaralla quick Hoare was one of the leading wicket takers with seven.

Connor said the big difference between the southern teams and those from regional areas was the quality of games that they play.

“The southern teams play in competitions like the Lord’s Taverners competitions while the regional teams play in competitions where teams have two or three good bowlers and the rest play cricket just socially,” he said.

The coach said Box’s enthusiasm was infectious and he was unlucky to miss out on the Player’s Player award won by Rockhampton batsman Matt Van Bael.

“Clayton’s a real livewire and always full of energy and an all-rounder,” Connor said.

“His fielding was of a high standard and his verbal comments were humorous.

“He was a very close second in the Player’s Player.”

After a first-game win against last year’s champions Mackay-Whitsunday Nitros, Connor said his players felt the pinch in the near week-long event.

“The heat did affect all of our fast bowlers and they were pretty cooked toward the end,” he said.

“We bowled a total of 153 wides and that’s extra runs to the opposition.”