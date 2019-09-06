Menu
GLORY: Meteors celebrate after their penalty shootout win against Sparks in the A1 Men's 2018 grand final.
Coach says complacency won't be an issue in final

MATT HARRIS
6th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
HOCKEY: Two familiar foes will do battle when Meteors and Sparks clash in the Gladstone Hockey Association A1 Men's final tomorrow night.

Meteors head into the match as hot favourites given their recent head-to-head record against Sparks, with Meteors coach Shannon Bobart describing those results as "rather lopsided".

"We've played each other (five) times and had a nine-goal difference three of those times," Bobart said.

"One of those games was fairly close because we were very short on players at the time."

Bobart was referring to Meteors' narrow 4-3 win over Sparks on June 29, although the other four results have gone to Meteors by an aggregate score of 39-1.

 

REIGNING CHAMPS: Meteors celebrate after their 2018 Gladstone Hockey Association A1 Men grand final success.
Despite their recently superiority Bobart said there will "absolutely not" be any complacency within his side.

"Meteors are very aware the Sparks team that comes out on Saturday - although the names are the same - they will be a totally different team," he said.

"They really know how to lift for a grand final so we certainly aren't taking them lightly at all."

Bobart said similarities between last season - when Meteors won the grand final via a penalty shootout - could manifest again come tomorrow night.

"Last year we won convincingly throughout the season but when grand final day came we were a little bit jittery from the nerves," he said.

"It went to the wire and we don't want a repeat of that."

The A1 Men's grand final begins 5.30pm Saturday at Rigby Park turf field.

