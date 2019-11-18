Coach reveals why $800k offer vanished

Latrell Mitchell of the Roosters is expected to move on

Roosters coach Trent Robinson has lifted the lid on the conversation which sparked the speculation over the future of centre Latrell Mitchell.

Mitchell, 22, is off contract this year and is reportedly nearing a switch to the West Tigers or the North Queensland Cowboys after the Roosters withdrew their $800,000-a-year deal.

The centre has been back in his hometown of Taree helping out with the bushfires, after a face-to-face meeting with Robinson in which he was informed the Chooks were pulling their offer.

And on Monday, Robinson played down talk of a fallout and a breakdown in his relationship with Mitchell.

Latrell Mitchell (R) arriving at the NRL HQ with Roosters head coach Trent Robinson (L)

"Latrell and I sat down 10 days ago and it was really simple," Robinson told SEN Breakfast.

"There's a lot that's been said but Latrell's a good man and he's delivered for the Roosters and he wants to explore his opportunities.

"A lot's been written and we're happy for him to do that it's just we can't sit and wait for that to happen, we've got to move on as well."

There were suggestions the reason Mitchell wants to leave is to play fullback.

And with James Tedesco locked into that role at the Roosters, he was keen to explore options where he could wear the No. 1 jersey, which Robinson confirmed.

They also have to lock in the likes of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Sio Siua Taukeiaho.

"There's been a lot that's been said around the way we feel about it. I don't give energy to it to be honest. Latrell's a good man, we've got a good relationship," Robinson added.

"I think he wants to play fullback, I think that's his desire. So he's going to go and explore his opportunities, it's a simple as that.

"There's no angst there it's just he's out there looking at the moment."