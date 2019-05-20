Coach praises players after close win as Wallaby's pair star

The Queensland Country team of - Chelsea Baker (back row fourth from left) and Zeah Lane (back row sixth from left) joined by Rhiannon Revell-Blair - Central Crows, Elle Stitt - Central Crows, Romy Teitzel - Northern Marlins, Tamika Upton - Central Crows, Jenni-Sue Hoepper - Central Crows, Heather Ballinger - Northern Marlins, Brittany Breayley - Northern Marlins, Steph Hancock - Central Crows, Steph Mooka - Northern Marlins, Annette Brander - Central Crows, Brianna Clark - Northern Marlins, Lana Sheedy - Central Crows, Riutoto Te Hiko - Northern Marlins, Deb Barchard - Central Crows, Layla Fauid - Central Crows, Mariah Storch - Central Crows, Shania Power - Northern Marlins.

The Queensland Country team of - Chelsea Baker (back row fourth from left) and Zeah Lane (back row sixth from left) joined by Rhiannon Revell-Blair - Central Crows, Elle Stitt - Central Crows, Romy Teitzel - Northern Marlins, Tamika Upton - Central Crows, Jenni-Sue Hoepper - Central Crows, Heather Ballinger - Northern Marlins, Brittany Breayley - Northern Marlins, Steph Hancock - Central Crows, Steph Mooka - Northern Marlins, Annette Brander - Central Crows, Brianna Clark - Northern Marlins, Lana Sheedy - Central Crows, Riutoto Te Hiko - Northern Marlins, Deb Barchard - Central Crows, Layla Fauid - Central Crows, Mariah Storch - Central Crows, Shania Power - Northern Marlins. QRL Media GLA200519CROWS

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Wallaby's guns Chelsea Baker and Zeah Lane have been selected in the Harvey Norman Queensland Country team.

The duo played key roles in the Central Crows' thrilling 22-16 win against North Marlins in Mackay on Saturday.

The Queensland Country side will compete in the Harvey Norman National Women's Championships in Burleigh from May 30-June 2.

"It's always exciting to get these jerseys and an honour as well," Baker said.

The star Australian Jillaroo slotted three goals and her Crows team-mates Rhiannon Revell-Blair, Lana Sheedy, Steph Hancock, Deb Barchard scored a try each.

"It was try-for-try and it's always a good game and these games are getting closer and closer," Baker said.

"It's only my fourth game this season with the nationals just 10 days away."

Baker will suit up for Wallaby's against Tannum Seagals this Sunday in a perfect lead-up.

Baker said Lane certainly deserved her selection.

"Zeah did what the coach wanted her to do and she was solid in defence and also worked her way into attack," she said.

There was also joy for Wallaby's Rikarra Benjamin, Tannum Seagals' Krystal Sulter and former Calliope Rooster Kody House.

The trio were chosen in the Emerging Central Crows team which will also take part in Burleigh.

Queensland Country coach Alan McIndoe said selection was a challenge.

"There was some extraordinary footy played in both the Emerging Women's and Women's games today and I'm extremely pleased with the talent that was displayed," he said.