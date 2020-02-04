Coach: Picking final Capras squad will be difficult

RUGBY LEAGUE: Capras women’s coach Amanda Ohl says that she has been impressed with the five Gladstone players in the squad.

Gladstone Valleys-Roosters play Gladstone Wallabys in the Bundaberg Gladstone Intercity Womens Competition at Marley Brown Oval on 13 April 2019. PICTURED: Zeah Lane

FAB FIVE

Gladstone Wallabys’ trio Chelsea Baker, Zeah Lane and , Kate Cunningham, along with Tannum Seagals’ grand final-winning pair of Krystal Sulter and Vassa Hunter, are a part of the inaugural 30-strong squad.

“We had our first training camp on the weekend and that was based on game-based drills, fitness, speed,” Ohl said.

HARD CHOICES

“The talent we had on the weekend was amazing.”

That assessment in itself would make selection, after the final trial match on February 28, very difficult.

Gladstone Valleys-Roosters play Gladstone Wallabys in the Bundaberg Gladstone Intercity Womens Competition at Marley Brown Oval on 13 April 2019. PICTURED: Kate Cunningham

“It won’t be nice to tell them that they have not made the team,” Ohl said.

“Even players like Chelsea Baker will need to prove herself.”

There was a saving grace for those who would miss selection.

“We definitely hope to keep them in the training squad so that they can work on the things they need to work on,” Ohl said.

“It’s just a smart way to have have them work on their skills.”

TRIAL MATCHES AWAIT

Capras will play practice matches against Souths Logan on February 15 at Browne Park followed by Mackay or Townsville on February 28 at the same venue.

“This will give as many girls the opportunity to prove that they are good enough to make the final squad,” Ohl said.

The Gladstone-based players, along with those who don’t live in Rockhampton, would attend satellite training.

Despite the tackle, Wallabys Chelsea Baker gets over the line.

“These are for players who live in Gladstone, Sunshine Coast or elsewhere and they are given training programs to follow under their coaches in those regions,” Ohl said.

“Danny Burns will look after the five Gladstone-based players and these satellite training sessions are designed to lessen the travelling workload.”

ABOUT THE COACH

Ohl moved to Rockhampton eight years ago and her passion for rugby league began when she was a little girl.

“I’m from the Central Highlands originally from Bluff west of Rockhampton,” she said.

“I grew up there and became involved in the game at a very young age.”

The female Capras will be one of eight teams in the first-ever Queensland Rugby League competition which starts on March 14.

Capras have a tough away game in round one on March 14 against Eatern Suburbs Tigers in Brisbane’s Langlands Park.

WOMEN’S LEAGUE

There will be eight minor round games followed by a two-week finals series.

The grand final is scheduled to be played in Brisbane on May 17.

Fans will have the chance to see the new Capras side live when they take on Football Ipswich Brothers at Browne Park on March 21.

