Coach hopes soccer luck will change at Clinton

Clinton FC vs frenchville in the Central Queensland Premier League, division one. PICTURED: Clinton's Ryan Crawford and Frenchville's Jordan Miller

SOCCER: It’s a season of redemption for the Clinton Football Club.

The Football Central Queensland Premier League club had what head coach Brad O’Sullivan described as a challenging year.

In 2019 Frenchville took out the mantle as the region’s no. 1 soccer side - a year after Clinton.

Clinton FC vs frenchville in the Central Queensland Premier League, division one. PICTURED: Clinton's Michael Stephen and Frenchville's Tinh Nguyen

For varying reasons Clinton had a seven-week ‘break’ between its 8-0 and 2-1 wins against Southside United and Central on April 13 and June 1 respectively.

“I’m looking for improved scheduling which allows the guys to plan their work and lives et cetera as best as possible,” O’Sullivan said.

Injuries to key players at the wrong end of the season also derailed Clinton’s campaign to go back-to-back and tested the club’s depth in 2019.

“Hopefully a better year injury wise and to have more people available competing for starting spots is vital for squad desire and depth,” O’Sullivan said.

“I don’t want to dwell on last year but in the whole season we started the same starting team two weeks in a row once for the year,” he said.

“That is tough for the guys and near impossible to get that cohesion and continuity when lining up differently every week.”

O’Sullivan said most of the squad would be retained and the focus for 2020 was to improve in attack.

“The team looks solid and hopefully with some improved attacking stocks,” he said.

Pre-season starts next week but that depends on the availability of the Clinton Oval fields.

“It will be a tough few months for them but they know what to expect,” O’Sullivan said.