Coach gives Dolphins great tips

DOLPHINS: The club is set for a big season with healthy numbers. PICTURE: Contributed

NETBALL: If a recent coaching clinic was anything to go by, the Curtis Coast Dolphins Netball Association is set for a massive season.

More than 100 girls attended the QGC sponsored clinic that had Mel O’Brien from Energy Netball in attendance.

Azahri and Ziggy Loats. PICTURE: Contributed

CCDNA spokesperson Olivia Lester said the youngsters had benefited greatly from the session.

“The clinic catered for players five years and up and coaches of all ages,” Lester said.

“Hopefully they walked away with more knowledge and a greater motivation and love of the game.”

Coaches and players alike participated in a myriad of drills and skills aimed at improving ball-handling skills, positioning, techniques.

There were also skills which targeted beginner netballers right through to those with more experience.

“Coach education is highly valued by clubs and keenly encouraged by netball leaders in Queensland,” Lester said.

“Undoubtedly this event has not only boosted our coaches’ understanding of technique and skill development on the court, but also their confidence as coaches.

“This valuable clinic has also given our young players an opportunity to develop confidence as players and have fun participating in a positive, skill-based program.”

Lester thanked QGC for sponsoring the CCDNA and O’Brien’s clinic and there will be another visit later in the year.

“Mel will be back in June to share more of her coaching wisdom,” she said.

The CCDNA senior and junior competition starts on March 25.

