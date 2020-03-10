Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOLPHINS: The club is set for a big season with healthy numbers. PICTURE: Contributed
DOLPHINS: The club is set for a big season with healthy numbers. PICTURE: Contributed
Sport

Coach gives Dolphins great tips

NICK KOSSATCH
, nick.kossatch@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Mar 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: If a recent coaching clinic was anything to go by, the Curtis Coast Dolphins Netball Association is set for a massive season.

More than 100 girls attended the QGC sponsored clinic that had Mel O’Brien from Energy Netball in attendance.

Azahri and Ziggy Loats. PICTURE: Contributed
Azahri and Ziggy Loats. PICTURE: Contributed

CCDNA spokesperson Olivia Lester said the youngsters had benefited greatly from the session.

“The clinic catered for players five years and up and coaches of all ages,” Lester said.

“Hopefully they walked away with more knowledge and a greater motivation and love of the game.”

Coaches and players alike participated in a myriad of drills and skills aimed at improving ball-handling skills, positioning, techniques.

There were also skills which targeted beginner netballers right through to those with more experience.

“Coach education is highly valued by clubs and keenly encouraged by netball leaders in Queensland,” Lester said.

“Undoubtedly this event has not only boosted our coaches’ understanding of technique and skill development on the court, but also their confidence as coaches.

“This valuable clinic has also given our young players an opportunity to develop confidence as players and have fun participating in a positive, skill-based program.”

Lester thanked QGC for sponsoring the CCDNA and O’Brien’s clinic and there will be another visit later in the year.

“Mel will be back in June to share more of her coaching wisdom,” she said.

The CCDNA senior and junior competition starts on March 25.

RELATED STORY: Dolphins welcome new players to association

RELATED STORY: Funding to help netball club grow

curtis coast dolphins netball association gladstone netball association netball queensland news
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 52 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 52 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court...

        Breeding Nemo: Call for volunteers to help save clownfish

        premium_icon Breeding Nemo: Call for volunteers to help save clownfish

        News Finding Nemo had unintended consequences for its star.

        P plate drink driver had four passengers

        premium_icon P plate drink driver had four passengers

        Crime A P Plater who had four passengers when he was caught drink driving was told the...

        Confidence is huge: How coronavirus will affect small biz

        premium_icon Confidence is huge: How coronavirus will affect small biz

        News Government expected to announce a multi-billion dollar stimulus plan