Wanderers coach full of praise despite tough start to season

FOOTBALL: The Sunshine Coast Wanderers are yet to snare a point on the state league stage, but coach Paul Arnison says his charges have done everything asked of them so far.

The Buderim-based unit fell to their second loss in as many outings with a 3-1 result to expected title contender Peninsula Power at Kippa-Ring on Sunday.

Jeremy Stewart's first half goal gave the visitors a lead and scores were level until the 60th minute.

The loss followed a 4-2 defeat to Moreton Bay on the road, when they were stunned by two goals inside the opening 20 minutes.

"I couldn't have asked any more from them to be honest (so far) this year," Arnison said.

"Their work rate and desire and intensity … we really took the game to one of the best teams in the league (Power) and I think we frightened them.

"I can't speak highly enough of the players and to get no points out of the first two games is a bit disheartening but we'll keep going, we'll keep working and sooner rather than later we'll get that first point or first win on the board."

Arnison believed the Wanderers had for the most part played very well during their two games.

"If we weren't performing then I'd be the first to tell them (the players) but if you take the first 20 minutes away from the Moreton Bay game, when we looked a bit nervous and edgy, which is expected, we've been outstanding."

He said they'd essentially matched the Power.

"I thought we deserved something from the game. I thought we were the much better team for big parts of the game."

He rued some decisions that went against them in that match and said the performances of Oliver Duncan and Ariel Batista were promising.

Englishman James Playford is due to arrive on Tuesday morning.

The attacking midfielder could play against Capalaba on Saturday if deemed match ready.

"He's a big strong lad, who likes to get on the ball and likes to create chances and he can also score goals," Arnison said.

"So, hopefully he can bring a few goals to the team."

The Bulldogs are coming off the back of a 3-0 win over Redlands.

The Wanderers also have Canadian Tim Mahabir in training and are awaiting clearance.