NEW ERA: Rick Bean said he will instil an exciting game-plan in which he expects all grades to adhere to. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Sport

Coach full of beans for AFL Cap season start

NICK KOSSATCH
8th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints coach Rick Bean has set out a training program that will stretch out across four days.

With healthy senior playing numbers, the new coach explained how training would start ahead of a revamped 10-week AFL Capricornia season.

“The seniors will train in groups of 18 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6pm and also Saturdays at 10am,” Bean said.

“Now that a date has been set (most likely in mid-July), we’ve got something to aim for.

“Everyone’s excited and there’s a vibe at the club in that it’s starting to happen.”

Strict stage two COVID-19 regulations will need to be followed, such as keeping a 1.5m distance, no body contact, shower before training sessions and attending training in full playing gear.

“We’ve had some good feedback from players about this and this will not be a permanent situation,” Bean said.

The coach said training would entail ball work and fitness, but without the physical contact.

Bean suggested the style of game would not change and believed games would not be shortened.

The draft copy of the draw had the Saints up against 2015-2019 premiers Yeppoon Swans at BITS Oval. Bean said he’s not fussed what team BITS plays in round one.

He said a leadership group would be announced soon but was tight-lipped about who they would be.

afl2020 afl capricornia bits saints football club coronavirusgladstone
Gladstone Observer

