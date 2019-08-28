Coach backs his Mt Larcom charges in bowls championship

LAWN BOWLS: William Masters and Bailey Maynard will hope to make their mark at the Secondary Schools Cup Competition.

The first day of the two-day competition started today as Mt Larcom Bowls Club prodigies Masters and Maynard played rounds one to five yesterday and will complete rounds six to nine tomorrow at Pine Rivers Bowls Club in Brisbane.

Mt Larcom bowler and Gladstone and District games director Peter Tappenden has put hours of training into the pair to get them as well prepared as possible.

Bailey Maynard gets low to show his impressive technique. Peter Tappenden - BOWLS

The competition will feature students from 11 other schools from around Queensland.

Tappenden, or Pedro as he is affectionately known within the Central Queensland bowls community, said he was confident the young pair would be competitive.

"I wish them luck and I think they will be super competitive as they have put a lot of work into it," he said.

Students from Charters Towers, Beerwah, Gympie, Mackay and the Gold Coast, to name just a few, have all competed in preliminary events so they could qualify for this state final.

Longreach High School will aim to complete a hat-trick of titles.

In 2017, Blake Young and Ty Jesberg took out the championship while Jesberg will join Drew Young in the hope to make it a three-peat.

Tappenden said he had received lots of support and he expressed his gratitude.

"I would like to thank Dave Edwards and president Dave Antney and the crew from Pine Rivers for sponsoring," he said.

"They shuttle us from the airport and the motel, supply meals, great work fellas."

Tappenden also thanked Bowls Queensland and all others concerned.

"As the manager and coach of the boys, I will be there to give them my full support," he said.

"Lets give it our best shot."

The final day of matches starts at 8.30am tomorrow.

TEAMS

Charters Towers State High: Blake Fielder / Logan Coffison

Beerwah State High School: Braedyn Moldre / Jack Chirgwin

Ormeau Woods High: Cameron Austen / Corey Marshall

Unity College (Caloundra): Oscer Culley / Harry Goodberg

Pittsworth State High School: Venson Valdez / Kyle Commens

Chisolm/Faith Catholic (Brisbane): Magenta Roberts / Zayah Morgan

Millmerran State High School: Tha Mu Soe / Travis Gibbs

James Nash State High (Gympie): Jarrah Anderson / Cody Bernard

Mount Larcom High School: William Masters / Bailey Maynard

Northern Beaches High (Mackay): Maddison Andreassen / Ashlee Knight

Murrumba State College (Brisbane): Thomas Levitt / Cody Staggard

Pacific Pines State High (Gold Coast): Charlotte Tye / Sophie Allan