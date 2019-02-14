Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FULL FACE: Adam Hull shows a text-book technique. He will be a key player for Gladstone's U16 team on the weekend.
FULL FACE: Adam Hull shows a text-book technique. He will be a key player for Gladstone's U16 team on the weekend. Matt Taylor GLA211018CRIC
Cricket

Co-ordinator wants junior cricket carnivals to get bigger

NICK KOSSATCH
by
13th Feb 2019 1:49 PM | Updated: 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Gladstone's young cricket talent will take on the best from Rockhampton and Central Highlands this weekend.

The standalone T20 competition will be on Saturday and Sunday with night matches at Clinton and BITS Ovals on Saturday.

Junior cricket co-ordinator Jack Ramsden said Gladstone's under-16 team had a good chance in a format that would see the top two teams in a 'grand final' on Sunday.

The U16 competition has the Gladstone, Rocky 1 and Central Highlands teams while Gladstone, Rocky 1, Rocky 2 and Central Highlands make up the U14s.

"The players to look out for in the U16 side are Adam Hull, Bill Dawn, Luke Sanderson and Kori Ramsden," Ramsden said.

Adam comes fresh from a maiden 100 he scored for BITS Heat in the junior competition last weekend.

Ramsden wants the competition to gather momentum.

"The whole idea of the weekend is to bring back the inter-city rivalry," he said.

"Hopefully we'll have a name for this event and get some sponsors on board from next year as well as more juniors to play."

The regular Gladstone junior competition resumes next weekend.

SCHEDULE

Saturday

U16: Gladstone v Central Highlands 6.30pm @ BITS Oval

U14: Gladstone v Rocky 2 1.30pm @ Clinton Oval 3

U14: Gladstone v Central Highlands 6.30pm @ Clinton Oval 1

Sunday

U16: Gladstone v Rocky 1 8am @ BITS Oval

U14: Gladstone v Rocky 1 8am @ Clinton Oval 1

12.30pm: U14 Final 1 @ Clinton Oval 1; U14 Final 2 @ Clinton Oval 2; U16 Final 1 @ BITS Oval

More Stories

biloela cricket bits cricket club calliope cricket club gladstone brothers cricket club gladstone cricket incorporated the glen cricket club yaralla cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    premium_icon Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    News Big things ahead for EarlyPrenuer program with three more schools joining.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    premium_icon 'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    News He's an unlikely evangelist and is speaking in Gladstone this week.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shutdown work to power up from next month

    premium_icon Shutdown work to power up from next month

    News Gladstone Industry Leadership Group's shutdown calendar released.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    News Gladstone beats out QUT Mackay to welcome pilot biorefinery.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM