Co-ordinator wants junior cricket carnivals to get bigger

FULL FACE: Adam Hull shows a text-book technique. He will be a key player for Gladstone's U16 team on the weekend.

FULL FACE: Adam Hull shows a text-book technique. He will be a key player for Gladstone's U16 team on the weekend. Matt Taylor GLA211018CRIC

CRICKET: Gladstone's young cricket talent will take on the best from Rockhampton and Central Highlands this weekend.

The standalone T20 competition will be on Saturday and Sunday with night matches at Clinton and BITS Ovals on Saturday.

Junior cricket co-ordinator Jack Ramsden said Gladstone's under-16 team had a good chance in a format that would see the top two teams in a 'grand final' on Sunday.

The U16 competition has the Gladstone, Rocky 1 and Central Highlands teams while Gladstone, Rocky 1, Rocky 2 and Central Highlands make up the U14s.

"The players to look out for in the U16 side are Adam Hull, Bill Dawn, Luke Sanderson and Kori Ramsden," Ramsden said.

Adam comes fresh from a maiden 100 he scored for BITS Heat in the junior competition last weekend.

Ramsden wants the competition to gather momentum.

"The whole idea of the weekend is to bring back the inter-city rivalry," he said.

"Hopefully we'll have a name for this event and get some sponsors on board from next year as well as more juniors to play."

The regular Gladstone junior competition resumes next weekend.

SCHEDULE

Saturday

U16: Gladstone v Central Highlands 6.30pm @ BITS Oval

U14: Gladstone v Rocky 2 1.30pm @ Clinton Oval 3

U14: Gladstone v Central Highlands 6.30pm @ Clinton Oval 1

Sunday

U16: Gladstone v Rocky 1 8am @ BITS Oval

U14: Gladstone v Rocky 1 8am @ Clinton Oval 1

12.30pm: U14 Final 1 @ Clinton Oval 1; U14 Final 2 @ Clinton Oval 2; U16 Final 1 @ BITS Oval