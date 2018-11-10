Co-accused to stay locked up after elderly woman assaulted

TWO men have been remanded in custody after a woman was assaulted at her Barney Point home Thursday night.

Police will allege about 7.20pm, two men approached the Brisbane Rd home where they started shouting.

A 71-year-old woman came out and told the pair to leave.

Police will allege the pair then damaged a window and a gate before hitting the woman in the stomach with a metal bar.

Police found the men nearby and took them to the Gladstone Police Station.

Paramedics treated the woman for non-life threatening injuries.

Andrew Lynton Haines and Eziekeal Anthony Yow Yeh were charged with one count each of forcible entry, one count of serious assault of a person over 60 and one count of wilful damage.

Mr Haines was represented by defence lawyer Rio Ramos.

A bail application will be made on Monday.

Mr Yow Yeh was represented by Jun Pepito and the matters were adjourned to November 20.