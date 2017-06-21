Co-accused mates' sneaky plan to rip off Gladstone business

ONE distracts the staff while the other makes off with the stolen goods.

It's the classic two-man-plan that a pair of mates just couldn't pull off, after CCTV footage captured the duo stealing products from Gladstone store LJ's Compleat Angler.

Tristan Malcolm Litzow, 21 and co-accused offender Troy William Henderson, 24 pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count each of stealing.

The court heard on March 13 at about 2.45pm the men walked into the Bryan Jordan Dr store.

The game-plan: Litzow was to distract staff at the back of the store while Henderson stuffed his pockets.

The court heard Henderson took off with about $50 in fishing lures.

Once it had become known that a stealing had occurred in store, police were notified.

Both men made full admissions to police about the thefts.

The pair were ordered by Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho to pay $25 each in restitution and a $200 fine.

A conviction was recorded against both men.