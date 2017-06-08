Co-accused Gladstone couple busted in undercover operation

IT WASN'T a modern-day love story that saw a Gladstone couple sitting side-by-side in court; but a gripping addiction to meth.

Co-accused couple, Megan Louise Robinson, 31 and Damian Wayne Melksham, 36 pleaded guilty in the Gladstone District court to one count each of the supply of the dangerous drug, methyl-amphetamine.

Prosecutor Matt Hynes said the offending occurred August 2015, with the supply of just over half a gram of meth which contained a purity of 52%.

The court heard Robinson and Melksham, who had been together for four years, were in cahoots in the $351 drug deal; little did they know their client was an undercover police officer.

Mr Hynes said Robinson was contacted by a separate man about the deal; she organised to collect the drug and would then give it to her boyfriend, Melksham, to deliver it.

Over the phone, Robinson told the undercover officer that her "husband" would meet him outside a Gladstone hotel, Mr Hynes said.

He did so, and the pair were arrested.

They were released on bail, and had since faced court earlier in the year in April over the matters.

However, the matters were adjourned for documentation to be finalised.

To explain things simply to the court, Mr Hynes said: "Essentially she organised it, he delivered it."

But, in their personal lives, the roles reversed with Melksham organising most aspects of Robinson's life, the court heard.

Defence barrister Tom Polley, said his client Melksham, was the full-time carer of his girlfriend and had been for the past two years.

He said Melksham cooked, cleaned and performed all of the household duties for his girlfriend, including tying her shoes and socks.

This was the result of Robinson suffering from a number of mental disabilities, including bi-polar disorder, borderline personality disorder and schizophrenia, the court heard.

The choice to sell the drug was to fuel their own addictions; both of them unemployed and on government payments.

The court heard the pair only smoked when they could afford it.

While Melksham was raised in a typical, stable household, defence lawyer for Robinson, Maree Willey said her client was subject to abuse and homelessness.

Ms Willey said her client suffered from a childhood trauma that saw her in and out of mental facility wards most of her life.

Ms Willey told the judge that her client relied on Melksham to look after her and support her and if he was to go to jail, Robinson would have no one.

The court heard both Robinson and Melksham had criminal histories, involving multiple drug offences.

Judge Tony Moynihan QC ordered Robinson to serve a nine-month imprisonment term, and Melksham to serve 12-months.

Both were released immediately on parole, convictions were recorded.