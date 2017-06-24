Co-accused couple busted for dodgy car sale on Facebook

THEY get along when it comes to crime; in fact, together this Gladstone couple conspired up a plan to rip off a man in a dodgy car sale deal.

And it was for this reason a 38-year-old man faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.

However, the man also pleaded guilty five breaches of a domestic violence order protection, taken out against him by his very own alleged partner-in-crime.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of failing to appear in accordance with his bail and one count of drink driving.

The domestic violence protection order was made out against the man in 2016, with his first breach occurring December 3.

The court heard the man made a number of harassing phone calls to the aggrieved and gained entry to her residence.

The court heard the aggrieved awoke at 11.15pm to find the man standing over their 18-month-old son's cot.

The police were called and the man was arrested.

However it appeared the pair has reconciled by January 10, 2017 and teamed up to rip off a man wanting to buy the aggrieved's car.

The pair posted an advertisement on Facebook, selling the car for $1500.

A man from Brisbane travelled to Gladstone twice for the car, paid for it, and never heard back from the couple in terms of actually receiving the car.

They were both charged for this offence, however the man did not show up for his initial court date on February 7, adding another charge to his string of offending.

On February 11, he was pulled over by police in Seventeen Seventy along Captain Cook drive.

He returned a reading over .1%.

By February 25 the pair were at odds again, after the man had been given consent by the woman to attend her address in the morning.

However, when he did they got into a fight and she rescinded her invitation and called the police when he wouldn't leave.

Later that day he tried to call the aggrieved 175 times.

On March 31 the main tried to gain entry into the house through the window, while the aggrieved was cooking dinner.

The court heard she pushed him back out, and called the police.

The most recent breach occurred on April 15, the man entered the front lawn of the aggrieved's residence and began to sing loud, offensive songs about her.

He was arrested and spent 41 days in custody.

He was ordered to serve six months in prison, with immediate parole release.

He was fined a global sum of $1150, plus $750 restitution to the man involved in the car sale.