Clue Meghan may be eyeing off Hollywood

Meghan Markle is reportedly hunting for an agent. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is reportedly hunting for an agent. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is reportedly looking for an agent in a possible return to showbiz, after stepping down as a senior royal.

As a former actress, rumours have been swirling over what the Duchess of Sussex will do for work now that she and Prince Harry are not as tied into the royal family.

Now, a source has told Us Weekly the 38-year-old is "actively looking" for a manager or agent for future projects.

RELATED: Prince Harry loses complaint against UK tabloid Mail on Sunday

Meghan at a TV event in 2016. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for ELLE

They said: "Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach.

"It can be a manager or an agent, but she's reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects."

The Sun has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Meghan has signed a deal with Disney in return for a donation to a wildlife charity.

The Duchess of Sussex will do the voiceover to help fund Elephants Without Borders, an organisation that helps to track and protect the animals from poaching.

News of the voiceover deal suggests the former Suits actor might be looking to return to Hollywood as a way of gaining financial independence.

Harry and Meghan are now looking to carve out new careers. Picture: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

'SHE HAS BEGUN OUTREACH'

Six months earlier Prince Harry was overheard appearing to lay the groundwork for this move.

He was filmed revealing Meghan's interest to Bob Iger, the Disney chief at the London premiere of The Lion King in July.

The Duke, 35, pointed to his wife and said in hushed tones: "You do know she does voiceovers?"

Mr Iger, looking surprised, replied: "Ah, I did not know that", before Harry continued, "You seem surprised, she's really interested".

The Disney bigwig says: "We'd love to try. That's a great idea."

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced they are stepping down as senior royals and plan to spend much of their time abroad.

The Duke, 35, and Duchess, 38, said in their surprise statement on January 8: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

It is understood that in return for dropping use of the HRH titles, there will be no oversight on how the couple earn money, meaning they can make whatever commercial deals they want.

Branding experts have said the couple's value could quickly challenge the Beckhams, who are worth more than a billion dollars.

The couple are free to pursue book deals, TV deals, public speaking, fashion and brand partnerships after their split from the royal family.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.