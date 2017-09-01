A clucking good time: Gladstone's seniors do the chicken dance

A BUNCH of senior citizens doing the chicken dance is not what came to mind when we heard the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre was hosting a Seniors Morning Tea.

But that's exactly what went down.

Over 250 seniors from Gladstone Region attended the free event last week in celebration of the end of a very successful 2017 Seniors Weeks.

Apart from the delicious cakes, sweets, sandwiches tea and coffee, all those in attendance partook in an 'eggciting' dance.

Though this was the first time Boogie Bingo was offered, GECC marketing and sales officer Dee Dalton said the activity was so successful they were looking at scheduling it again for the 2018 seniors program.

Some special guests at the morning tea included Mayor Matt Burnett and Councillors Peter Masters, Cindi Bush, Glenn Churchill, Rick Hansen and Kahn Goodluck.

Each councillor joined and and sat at different tables with members of the public.

"[The] overwhelming feedback was that it was great fun, had by all who attended," Ms Dalton said.