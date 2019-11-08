Club’s greatest strength: gymnastics for everyone

Staff of Gladstone Gymnastics Club are excited to be recognised at the 2019 Best in Business Awards

PRIDE is the key to Gladstone Gymnastics Club’s success.

The club won the Not for Profit Clubs & Community Association category at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.

Club business manager Amy Dew said being recognised meant the world to the club.

Ms Dew said the club was a family.

“We look out for each other, we love the club and everything we do is for our members and the club,” she said.

“There’s a lot of hard work seven days a week that happens in the club.

“It was lovely to know we are doing a good job and people appreciate and notice it.”

Ms Dew said she was proud of the club’s business structure and how the club operated.

The club was started in 1977 by Anna Turetschek, and Ms Dew said its longevity came from flexibility.

“We’re very proud of all our achievements and how we’ve rolled with the ups and downs of the Gladstone economy,” she said.

The club had activities on offer for people from all walks of life, she said.

“We service the community from six months to 85 years of age,” Ms Dew said.

“We are so strong because we offer something for all the community.”

Ms Dew said it wasn’t just gymnastics the club offered.

She said the club offered artistic gymnastics, school programs and acrobatics.

Its general gymnastics program was specifically developed by the club.

“Groovers” has students progress through four badges.

Classes are split into age levels, but a gymnast’s personal development is catered for.

The program teaches fundamental skills of gymnastics before getting more technical.

It also supports the Gymnastics Australia National Levels Program.

The club also offers classes for adults.

It has coaches available for newcomers and experienced gymnasts.

Ms Dew said she was excited to see the club continue to develop.