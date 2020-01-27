Club’s generous gift to schools in region

Quota Club of Gladstone secretary Aileen Weeden and Gladstone Central State School Principal Leanne Martin receiving a donation of six school bags.

A LADIES service club, dedicated to helping disadvantaged women and children, has ­gifted more than 100 backpacks to primary schools in the region.

Quota Club of Gladstone gave 148 backpacks to 10 schools last Wednesday and Thursday.

Kin Kora, Clinton, Yarwun, Mount Larcom, Calliope, Miriam Vale, Bororen, West, South and Central state schools, all received backpacks with school supplies to help disadvantaged students.

Quota Club secretary Aileen Weeden said a lot of children were in need.

“We do it for the children that come to school with very little or nothing,” Ms Weeden said.

Each backpack has a water bottle, a lunch box, a ruler and a pencil case with stationery.

Gladstone Central State School received six schoolbags and school principal Leanne Martin was “extremely grateful” for the donation.

“To see the bags come in, it just makes our life easier and we can bring some joy to some of our students who are doing it a bit tough,” Ms Martin said.