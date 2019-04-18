Club teed off over water irrigation system

IN THE ROUGH: BITS Golf Club has had issues with an outdated irrigation system for a number of years.

AN OUTDATED irrigation system and costs for its replacement is hindering a Gladstone region golf club.

Boyne Island Tannum Sands Golf Club is at odds with council over the replacement of its irrigation system on the 13-hole course.

Council decided at its meeting this week not to contribute to the cost of replacing the unreliable system, changing its stance from a December 2016 decision.

Replacing the system could cost between $460,000-$750,000.

Council previously decided to make a one-off investment of $460,000 to replace the system under nine conditions, including the club accept responsibility for management and maintenance of the upgraded system.

That deal fell through although Mayor Matt Burnett told The Observer the offer was "still on the table" but time was running out for the club to accept it.

"We made an offer to the club to upgrade the irrigation system and they rejected that," Cr Burnett said.

"We said no financial contribution from the club would be required for upgrading it but we wanted them to take on the operation and maintenance of that system.

"The original offer as far as I'm concerned is still on the table... on the proviso they take over the operation and maintenance like every other golf club.

"We are doing our budget now so time is running out. We can allocate money in this year's budget to upgrade that system and hand it over to the club.

"This has been going on for a long time and I think the offer council put to the club was fair and reasonable."

BITS Golf Club president Clint Storch disputed some of the wording in council's documents.

He said the unreliable irrigation system was affecting patronage because no one wants to play on a course that "looks like a desert".

"If you've got a course that's nice and green obviously you get more people wanting to play there, which generates the income," Mr Storch said.

Mr Storch said the club was in "a pretty good financial position" but were "stuck with the 30-year-old (irrigation system) we've got at the moment".

But when informed that Cr Burnett was prepared to table the original offer, Mr Storch said he'd "like to sit back down with council officers and find out what he's talking about".

"If the offer is still on the table we'll definitely be looking at it for sure, our door is always open," Mr Storch said.

"I'm not going to let something like that slip by and a fit-for-purpose irrigation system is what is needed.

"For us right now it will be situation normal.

"We've just got to make do with what we've got.

"Over December-February we had a lot of issues with the irrigation system not working at all or to its full capacity.

"During January we had about 19 days where the system didn't work correctly or not at all. It was like playing off dirt.

"We're trying to put our own plans in place one way or the other to keep greens alive. We are and trying to drought-proof as much as we can and are resilient in that by dragging sprinklers and hoses around just to keep greens and tees alive."