Club stalwarts pushing the future of the famous Wallabys

WALLABY WORKOUT: From left is Mia Pengelly, Justin Fawkes on the bag, Sophie Davidson, Terry Hamilton, Matt Baker, Chelsea Baker and Ian Retchford. Nick Kossatch GLA200319WAL

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallabys' men's division one team may have not had the ideal start to the Gladstone Rugby League season, but two of the club's life-members' passion for Wallabys will never wane.

Terry Hamilton has been with the club since 1966 while Ian Retchford became life-member in 1988.

Wallabys' greats Terry Hamilton and Ian Retchford. Nick Kossatch GLA200319WAL

Both have seen many a change at Wallabys.

"We've seen the club start from just a toilet block to the facilities we have now built by volunteers and members," Retchford said.

"It has progressed from one field to two fields more than 10 years ago."

The club boasts the likes of players - wife and husband Chelsea and Matt Baker - and we all know what Chelsea has done beyond the Wallabys' space with Australian Jillaroos, Queensland and Brisbane Broncos' representation.

Youngsters Mia Pengelly and Sophie Davidson are the future of the club and hope to follow in Chelsea's shoes.

"These two are the keenest trainers in the club," Hamilton said.

"We have got a lot of good young ones coming through in my life."

Hamilton has been a one-club person and loves to watch the youngsters training and playing.

"The weight training for the kids keeps them off the I-phones," he said.

The Baker family is synonymous with the Wallabys and Retchford said the Baker generation in the club could increase.

"Matt Baker is a third generation life-member with his father Graham and grandfather Les," Retchford said.

"Who knows, there could be a fourth generation (in reference to Chelsea's and Matt's children Maddison and Quade).

Meanwhile round two of the GRL continues on the weekend.

Wallabys take on Gladstone Brothers in a heavyweight battle at Albion Park on Sunday at 3pm.

Calliope Roosters opens its season after a bye last weekend with a home clash against Gladstone Valleys on Saturday at Bunting Park at 6pm.