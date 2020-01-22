Club hopeful for end to insecurity

A cricket club operating on a month to month lease for two and a half years has received encouraging signs that the situation is not forever.

At yesterday's meeting, Gladstone Region councillors heard the Boyne Island Tannum Sands Cricket Club's lease ran out in August 2017, and had been rolling over on a month-to-month basis since.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett told representatives from the club that council would work toward a more secure arrangement, and in the interim a letter would be available outlining the intention to renew the lease.

The letter could be useful for grant applications.

"While the expired lease does not restrict the club from applying for funding, council is committed to working with Boyne Tannum Cricket Club and other clubs to finalise the lease agreement as soon as possible," Cr Burnett said.

"The delay is mostly due to a number of leases expiring at the same time and council wanting to ensure comparable conditions for leased properties across the region."

Club committee member Robert Honan was pleased council had been proactive in inviting them to the meeting.

"The committee would be pleased council is at the table and listening," he said.

Councillors also heard that as well as the insecurity of lease arrangements, the club's main concern was irrigation during dry conditions.

Club president Chris Fenwick told The Observer that grass around the ground "has not flourished", and the turf pitch was dry and powdery.

"It's good for spinners at the moment," he laughed.

Council heard that five days of watering per week was about right in terms of keeping the field looking healthy.