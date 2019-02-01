Menu
FUTURE STARS: Nicolas Underhill, Finn Robinson, Paul Marsh, Sadie Robinson and Declan Corke are all part of the Gladstone Junior Golf Club set-up.
Golf

Club has developed some classy players on the green

NICK KOSSATCH
by
1st Feb 2019 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:17 PM

GOLF: Aspiring Jason Days, Adam Scotts and Marc Leishmans have the chance to attend Sunday's junior sign-on and come-and-try day at the Gladstone Golf Club.

It's from 3-5pm and kids' golf clubs will be available for use.

There will be a free sausage sizzle, giveaways and prizes plus previous members are welcome to sign up for the new season.

"Gladstone junior golf club offers children from 6-17 years an opportunity to participate in a sport that is played all year round and provide you with an opportunity to play golf with friends and family," club junior co-ordinator Derran Corke said.

"Our club is made up of a small group of like-minded children that enjoy meeting other kids, walking around the golf course and playing holes."

The club is made up of five divisions that start from three holes through to 18 holes.

"We have a number of upcoming juniors that have been playing golf for a few years and are developing into great golfers," Corke said.

"Cody Anderson has just turned nine and he has recently progressed from 13 holes now to be playing 18 holes in less than 12 months. "Cody holds an AGU golf handicap where he can play in any junior events in Australia."

Oscar McBean, Linzi McBean, Finn Robinson and Zander Setiwan are others who have progessed well in the past 12 months.

"Golf is a world game. Looking for a sport for your children on a weekend and don't want to pay excessive fees? Come along this Sunday," Corke said.

