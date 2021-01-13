Club goer gets more ‘bang for his buck’ than bargained for

A Gladstone man got more than he bargained for when he went to MiePlace for a drink special.

A 24-year-old Gladstone man who wanted to get “bang for his buck” at a nightclub ended up with more than he bargained for when he was arrested.

On December 5 at 10.30pm, police saw Honi Charles Brian Gibson stumbling out of an alleyway.

Police approached him leaning against a wall, his behaviour consistent with someone who was intoxicated.

Gibson said he’d been kicked out of MiePlace because they refused to serve him.

Police attempted to assist him to a taxi rank, which at first he was agreeable with, but he didn’t believe he was intoxicated and said he was going back to get “bang for his buck”.

Gibson attempted to prove he was sober and stumbled across the road. He was told he needed to leave and police went to issue a formal move on notice.

Gibson told police to “f--- off” and began to walk away.

An officer told Gibson to remain and grabbed onto his shirt before Gibson pushed the officer which caused him to stumble backwards just missing a car pulling up to park.

Gibson was non-compliant and resisted attempts to be restrained.

He was eventually restrained and placed under arrest. A breath test indicated a reading of 0.207.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said Gibson, a traffic controller, had not consumed any alcohol since the incident.

She said Gibson had been drinking with his workmates when they attended MiePlace for a drink special of $50 for unlimited drinks between 8 and 11pm.

Ms Ramos said he didn’t realise he had drunk too much and was now feeling guilty about going over the top.

Acting Magistrates John Milburn said Gibson had to be careful when taking advantage of such offers.

“The hotel has taken your money, but you’re the one now before the court,” Mr Milburn said.

“It’s costing you an awful lot more than getting your ‘bang for your buck’.”

Gibson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to public nuisance, assault police and obstruct police.

He was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and banned from MiePlace for six months.

