Club gets creative with fun run plan

RUNNING: Gladstone Road Runners have had to cancel their 43rd annual Harbour Festival Fun Run this weekend because of coronavirus.

However, the club has gone virtual, launching a Run the Lockdown Challenge through their Facebook page.

Club president Charmaine Thompson said the online fun run was a great way to keep their “little running community” participating.

“We normally meet every Thursday but can't do that at the moment,” Thompson said.

“This is a great way to keep in touch and share how our running is going.”

But, much like a regular fun run, entry is open to everyone.

“Running is one of those things that can help your mental health as well as your physical health,” Thomson said.

“It doesn’t matter how fast or how far you’ve gone, it’s just nice to see people are out there and sharing what they’ve done.”

This year’s fun run will look a little different to the 2019 Harbour Festival Fun Run.

She said people could enter by running 3km or 10km and taking a photo of their watch or screenshotting a run-tracking app.

Then participants share the photo to the event page with the hashtag #runthelockdown.

The winner, to be randomly drawn from the participant pool, will win a Gladstone Road runners race pack.

And to put a spin on COVID-19, Thompson said there would also be prizes for the 19th participant.

“From when people start to post, we’ll be choosing the 19th, 119th or 219th post if we've got that many and they will get a random prize,” she said.

Runners are encouraged to challenge themselves.

“For those who are just starting out, it doesn’t have to be the fastest time.

“You could give yourself a challenge to submit your fastest 3km time or build up to running your first 10km.”

Participants also have the option to make a donation to Gladstone Schools Chaplaincy program.

Thompson said that last year the club gave the organisation $7000 which was raised from runs including the Harbour Festival Fun Run.

She said the online event was an alternative way to highlight the support the chaplains provided to local schools while helping people keep active.

“We definitely like to encourage people to continue running and do it in a socially acceptable way with social distancing,” Thompson said.

Entries close Monday so submit now at the Gladstone Road Runners Facebook page.