Club flying into future with new bar and grill

Gladstone Bowls Club Inc events and functions manager Fallon Gudgeon is excited about the new Catalina Bar and Grill, February 13, 2020

A FRESH look and a new menu will be taking off at the Gladstone Bowls Club’s new Catalina Bar and Grill.

Club management board chairman Graham McVean said the revamped restaurant got its name from the Catalina flying boat, which flew passengers from Brisbane to Gladstone in the 1930s.

Mr McVean said the boat had served as the club’s logo for about 60 years so it was the natural choice for the new-look restaurant.

“It’s a way to reintroduce the bowls club as a dining and entertainment venue,” he said.

The restaurant revamp was part of the club’s major development works, aimed at making the venue more inclusive and encourage more of the community to visit.

Mr McVean said in preparation for the launch, the kitchen was being redesigned and overhauled.

While new signage is yet to be installed, Mr McVean said the restaurant had already launched its new menu.

Functions and events manager Fallon Gudgeon was excited about the transformation.

“The possibilities are endless,” she said.

Ms Gudgeon said the menu had been expanded but there would be no compromise on quality.

“We don’t have a menu that’s got a hundred million things on it. We’ve got the basics,” she said.

And visitors can expect the best, with the club sourcing only top quality steak from local butchers.

While the menu is expected to attract new visitors, Mr McVean and Ms Gudgeon said it was the family atmosphere that would bring people back.

Ms Gudgeon said guests were not just a number and staff noticed if they hadn’t seen regulars for a few weeks or if it was someone’s first visit.

Mr McVean said he was looking to reintroduce trivia events in coming months.

“We’re taking little steps and making sure we’ve got our procedures in place, getting things right,” he said.

“We don’t want to bite off too much too soon.”

The Catalina Bar and Grill will be open for bookings from mid-March.