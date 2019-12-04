Club excited for Christmas markets

The Rotary Charity Markets held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens in July. Photo: Matt Taylor

ROTARY Club of Gladstone Midday has run charity markets for years, but their next one is extra special.

Publicity officer Marguerita Dobrinin said it was the first opportunity the club had to have a Christmas market.

“We’re very excited,” Ms Dobrinin said.

She said carols would fill the air as customers explored what stalls had to offer.

There will also be a free jumping castle for the kids, and a visit from Santa.

“It’s going to be a very festive Christmas celebration,” Ms Dobrinin said.

Stallholders’ site fees will all go towards the club’s local projects.

A recent project was the painted wall outside the emergency department at Gladstone Hospital.

Earlier this year, the markets moved from the Stockland carpark to Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

While Ms Dobrinin was grateful to Stockland for hosting the markets for so many years, she said the move to the gardens had been “wonderful”.

She said the gardens were beautiful and everyone enjoyed a lovely day out.

The markets will run from 7am-noon on December 15.