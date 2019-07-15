Commodore sheds light on future of yacht club

The Gladstone Yacht Club is operating under restricted hours while it undergoes renovations and financial restructuring.

Matt Harris

THE partial reopening of Gladstone Yacht Club remains uncertain, despite a committee meeting on Sunday.

According to Port Curtis Sailing Club commodore Marina Hobbs, the aim was to "chart a new forward direction for the sailing club".

A subcommittee which was also formed at the meeting is tasked with finding a way to reopen the club.

"There will be three members (who will form the sub-committee)," Ms Hobbs said.

Members have been selected, but names were not provided.

The club has also not ruled out leasing the upstairs entertainment area to an outside party.

The subcommittee is exploring all options.

"It is our strongest wish to continue offering the people of Gladstone a superb location for dining and entertainment," Ms Hobbs said.

The Port Curtis Sailing Club hopes to be back in business "as soon as possible".

"We don't want the club to become another victim of the downturn and the members are determined to save that venue for Gladstone," Ms Hobbs said.

The downstairs bar and beer garden will continue to operate from Friday to Sunday from 3-8pm.

Public knowledge of the yacht club's problems surfaced at the beginning of the month, when management placed a sign at the front entry advising patrons of the revamped opening hours.

"Due to the restructure and renovations of the cub, we are now closed upstairs to the public until further notice," the sign read.

"We appreciate your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"We thank everyone for supporting the club."

In April, Ms Hobbs told The Observer she was optimistic the club would ride out the storm of uncertainty.

The club was founded as the Port Curtis Aquatic Club in March 1941 and renamed six years later.

The inaugural Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race was held in 1949. The clubhouse was completed 10 years later.