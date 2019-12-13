Clothing boutique celebrates huge milestone

10 YEARS: Owner Lynette Morgan of Saltt Clothing will celebrate the shop’s milestone this Saturday.

CHANGING with the times and focusing on customer service have been the keys to success for 10-year-old clothing boutique Saltt Clothing.

A celebration will be held tomorrow to celebrate the store's milestone of reaching a decade in business and everyone is invited.

Owner Lynette Morgan said 10 years had gone by fast.

She said the store's success came down to adapting with the times and offering people something different.

"Personalised service and customer service is very important to me," Ms Morgan said.

"I think it's about diversifying your range. We just try to have something for everyone."

Ms Morgan said the last few years had been hard but she looked forward to the future.

"We've had our highs and lows like any small business but it's been great," she said.

"A lot of the smaller boutiques in the metropolitan areas no longer exist, it's all chain stores now."

The store will have giveaways and a 10 per cent off clothing sale Saturday and Sunday.

Since the business started, the clothing store has been a key contender in the region's formal scene by suppling girls with gowns.

"We did a lot more formals this year and we try to keep it local," she said.

"We are able to supply girls with entire outfits, including their clutches and shoes, in one place."

However Ms Morgan said online shopping had not helped smaller retailers.

"Online shopping is my biggest concern," she said.

"A lot of the time we carry the same items as them but people still buy online.

"Come and have a look at your local stores first because we know what we sell."

The store's anniversary celebrations will be held tomorrow from 9am-4pm at the Night Owl centre.

