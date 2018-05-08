Clothes for Aussie blokes opens store

NEW STORE: Fiona Baird and Paul Douglas have just opened Aussie Blokes Clothes in the Valley Shopping centre.

LARGE or tall men face a lot of problems, particularly when it comes to buying clothes.

But not any more.

Fiona Baird and Paul Douglas have just opened Aussie Blokes Clothes in the Valley Shopping centre, which caters for all men, no matter what size, hoping to find good quality clothes that fit properly.

Paul has spent years being frustrated by the lack of choices for larger men.

"It's pretty hard finding clothes that fit me," he said.

"So when I'd find something that actually came close, I'd buy six pairs of them."

"I thought I can't be the only bloke in the country walking round with shirts too short, or pants that don't fit properly," he said.

Fiona and Paul decided it was time to start a new venture into clothing Australia's men who a similar problem.

"We did the maths, there are three million men out there who don't fit the standard mould for clothing," Fiona said.

"They're either too tall, overweight, or broad shouldered."

"Have a look at some of the high school lads around Gladstone, they're well over six feet tall and they've got flippers for feet," she said.

It's one of the reasons their new store stocks boots, socks and thongs up to size 18.

We've also got trousers and track pants for very tall men, so this winter they won't have cold ankles.

The pair had been operating their store online for two years and decided it was time to set up shop in a location where people could see and touch their wares.

"The Valley is a great location, there are plenty of people walking by and we've had a lot of interest already even though we've just opened," Fiona said.

Paul said he personally tested the goods himself.

"I wear them, wash them and wear them again, I test for fit, shrinkage and how long the colours last," he said.

"We've also had a lot of great feedback from our online customers, they've been happy to tell us what they like or what they want," Paul said.

Fiona said the store sources it's stock primarily from a Brisbane firm who make the clothes here in Queensland.

"Overseas manufacturers don't really understand our proportions," she said.

"Also, most clothing stores drop the sizes down, and while it gives you a little boost to fit into smaller size, it makes it hard for anyone trying to buy for you."

"No one in Gladstone is selling what we sell, which is every size from small to 10XL, our largest pair of shorts will fit a 193cm waist."

The pair also have a very good handle on what they call, "The Australian male's weekend uniform."

"Nearly 75 percent of men wear shorts, a polo shirt and thongs on weekends," Fiona said.

"And no matter what their size, we've got them covered."

"Plus if we haven't got it, we'll get it."

The store is located in the Valley Shopping Centre and also online.