Closure for major Gladstone road

Eilish Massie
12th Nov 2020 1:43 PM
MOTORISTS travelling on Gladstone-Mount Larcom Road will experience minor delays this weekend.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will be conducting inspections of both the Calliope River Bridge and the Calliope River Anabranch Bridge until November 16.

On Saturday and Sunday, one lane will be open in each direction between 7am and 5pm.

Road users are reminded to drive to conditions and are thanked for their patience.

On Monday, one lane will be open in each direction between the hours of 9am and 3pm.

For information on the latest traffic conditions, call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

