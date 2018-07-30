CLOSING TIME: Pizza Capers Gladstone delivers some bad news

CLOSED: Pizza Capers on Goondoon St has closed its doors despite an outpouring of community support last year.

CLOSED: Pizza Capers on Goondoon St has closed its doors despite an outpouring of community support last year. Andrew Thorpe

PIZZA Capers Gladstone has delivered the news none if its regular customers wanted to hear.

On Sunday, the Goondoon St eatery closed its doors for the last time, after warning patrons late last week they had one last chance to buy pizzas at a sale price until the business ran out of stock.

The store almost closed in April last year, going so far as to announce it would close at the end of that month.

But due to what management then termed "a couple of cost-saving factors" and support from the community, the eatery was able to remain open until now.

A Pizza Capers head office spokeswoman last year told The Observer the franchise did not want to lose its Gladstone store, and would continue to look for partners in the Gladstone region so a local store could remain open.

It remains unknown whether another franchisee will take over the Goondoon St store.

The store's owner was not at the premises on Saturday and was unable to be reached for comment yesterday.

Pizza Capers' other Gladstone store, at Chapman Plaza in Clinton, has been closed since 2016, with those premises still available for rent.