CLOSING SOON: EOI open for aged care operators

An artist's impression of Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct.

EXPRESSIONS of interest for aged care providers to build, operate and maintain the new Philip Street Communities and Family Precinct will close later this month.

Gladstone Regional Council is seeking expressions of interest before inviting written tenders.

The EOI period closes at 5pm, July 28, and must be lodged via LG Tender Box.

Gladstone Region Acting Mayor Kahn Goodluck said a development permit is current for the site, including preliminary approval which sets the development intent and assessment provisions for several precincts there.

“This preliminary approval allows for the development of a mix of use types within this portion of the site and provides an opportunity for a retirement and aged care facility to be developed,” Cr Goodluck said.

“We are seeking experienced aged care providers with a demonstrated capability and capacity for project delivery and operation.”

Construction at the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct began in January with the first “cut to fill” milestone completed in April.

The first stage of the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct is due for completion by June 2021.