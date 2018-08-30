CLOSED: Popular Tannum cafe closes from lack of tourism

NEW BEGINNINGS: Brett McGuiness (Pictured) is selling the popular cafe, Say Espresso Bar, in Tannum Sands.

CAFE boss Brett McGuiness is throwing in the towel and putting up the "closed" sign on his popular Tannum Sands cafe for good.

The Tannum Sands cafe owner announced online on Tuesday that after four years Say Espresso Bar was now closed.

Say Espresso Bar owner Brett McGuiness Mike Richards GLA150118SAYC

"I thank you all for your continued support over the last four years. It has been a humbling experience to bring people and the community together," Mr McGuiness's post read.

More than 300 people responded including resident Kerrie Lamont who said it was a "loss for our little community".

Kellie Campbell also commented with: "My little girls have grown up loving your gorgeous cafe. Will miss all the delicious food and coffee."

Mr McGuiness said while he would remain a Tannum Sands resident he was disappointed by the area's lack of tourism. "I will definitely miss the customers," he said.

"I've enjoyed giving to the community and receiving so much support in return.

"A third of my regular customers have left and I'm a little bit disappointed with the tourism up this end.

"We've got the cleanest beach in Queensland and the cafe is in a prime spot but we still can't lure in enough tourists."

Mr McGuiness said the reason behind opening at Tannum Sands was for the beach vibe and to attract tourists.

"Tannum Sands is screaming out for tourism and a tourism centre," he said.

"A group of local shops had to pay for a billboard.

BUSINESS GOLDMINE: Popular Tannum Sands business Say Espresso is up for sale.

"We need the tourists, at least to keep the shops in business."

Mr McGuiness said he found it "bizarre" new cafes were popping up across Gladstone.

"I wish them the best of luck but I don't know how they will cope," he said.

"I had a great relationship with my customers and no one ever left unsatisfied. "These new cafes have really got to step it up."

Hannah Sbeghen