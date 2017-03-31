30°
'Closed indefinitely': Gladstone store's flood pain

Emily Pidgeon
| 31st Mar 2017 9:52 AM
2nd Life Traders have a big clean up ahead of them after yesterday's flooding.
2nd Life Traders have a big clean up ahead of them after yesterday's flooding.

THE down pour that left turned many of Gladstone's roads into rivers has left many stores worse for wear.

2nd Life Traders owner Kevin McGuire said his whole store floor was covered with four inches of water, leaving a huge clean up job ahead of him.

"We're pretty well f****ed," Mr McGuire said.

On a Facebook post last night, 2nd Life Traders said they would be "closed indefinitely".

"All businesses in Gladstone have been struggling to make ends meet for a decent amount of time," Mr McGuire said.

"There hasn't been enough money to cover all the things like wages, rent so we're pumping all the money made in previous months and have sold my own stuff as well."

With the labour estimated to cost Mr McGuire around $20,000, he said he had no family or friends around to help but did have paid help with his employees.

Mr McGuire said he thought it would take him about two weeks to get the store back to normal.

"The water was high enough to grab every bit of furniture," Mr McGuire said.

"We pushed most of the water out yesterday ... a few lounges soaked up water.

"We will have to remove everything from the store, clean the floor which is full of mud and then clean stock and put it all back."

Not expecting the store to flood, Mr McGuire said there was no way of him accessing the store until the rain stopped.

"I got a phone call from the mechanic next door and he said Dawson hwy was like a river," he said.

"We lost a couple of very important pieces ... we had a couple of pictures in there that were 270 something years old," he said.

"That sort of stuff has lasted through so many different families and had been bought over from England and stored here for last 200 years."

For Mr McGuire, he said it was now a waiting game to see if his insurance claim would come through.

"Wait and see if they'll come to the party or basically leave us in the lurch," he said.

"Everyone is just starting to feel like things are starting to pick up, people are starting to spend again after the Christmas drought and are starting to focus on the future."

