CLOSED: Council services shut their doors

Gladstone Regional Council will close all its customer service centres, rural transaction centres and arts, culture and community facilities until further notice amid COVID-19 concerns.

A council spokesman said the organisation was taking a proactive approach acting on the advice of Queensland Health and the Queensland and Australian Governments.

“The decision to close customer service centres, rural transaction centre and arts and culture facilities was made with the safety of GRC employees and the community in mind,” the spokesman said.

“GRC will maintain essential services with customer service resources including online services and call lines remaining open.”

Appointment-only services will be available at all customer service centres and the community engagement centre by calling the council on 4970 0700.

Arts, Culture and Community facilities to close from Monday include:

– All six libraries (Agnes Water, Boyne Island, Calliope, Gladstone City, Miriam

Vale and Mount Larcom)

– Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum

– Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens administration building (Botanic Garden to remain open)

– Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

All Customer Service Centres to close from Monday include:

– Agnes Water (71 Springs Road) Agnes Water pre-poll voting still available

– Calliope Office (5 Don Cameron Drive)

– Community Engagement Centre (142 Goondoon Street)

– Gladstone Office (101 Goondoon Street)

– Miriam Vale Office (41 Blomfield Street)

– Mount Larcom (47 Raglan Street) ]Open for Australia Post facilities only

– Boyne Tannum Community Centre (Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenues) – Electoral

Commission of Queensland (ECQ) pre-poll voting will continue but social distancing

practices will be implemented.

Transfer Station Tip Top Shops to close from Friday include:

– Benaraby Transfer Station Tip Top Shop

– Gladstone Transfer Station Tip Top Shop.