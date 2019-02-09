Closed council meetings soon to become the norm

New legislation means some items to be heard behind closed doors at Gladstone Regional Council meetings.

ITEMS heard behind closed doors at Gladstone Regional Council meetings will soon become the norm.

"We're going to have a lot more of these," Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"The new legislation the Queensland Government has passed has said all the delegations to council will be held as part of the council meeting.

"We used to have them on a Monday and they were all confidential.

"It's no different to what we've always done - whether it's developers wanting to put forward a proposal or idea, whether it's a potential industrial development coming to the region and they want to tell you something, whether it's the airport board, water board, a Queensland Government department or the Port Authority - all sorts of people come to council all the time and give us an update of what's happening in their business and plans for the future.

"The Port Authority for example... back in the early stages they would have said this is what we're looking at doing at East Shores, this is how we're going to go about it...

"What we'll do now is start the meeting at 9am and go through until 10.30am.. then we'll have a 15-30 minute delegation."

Confidential items are similar but different to delegations as they fall under section 275 of the Local Government Regulation 2012.

