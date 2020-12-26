Menu
‘Close to gas cyclinders’: Car up in flames near pub

by Toby Vue
26th Dec 2020 1:35 PM
EMERGENCY services remain at the scene of a car fire near a pub and gas cylinders after reports of it being engulfed in flames.

About 12pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the parking lot at Speewah Country Tavern after a Holden Captiva caught fire.

The Holden Captiva engulfed in flames. PICTURE: Supplied
A QFES spokeswoman said two crews were called.

"When they got there, it was well alight," she said.

"There were reports that it was close to gas cylinders but fortunately it's had no impact.

"They (crews) should be there for some time yet."

The spokeswoman said there were no damages to other vehicles or properties.

A Queensland Police spokesman said no one was inside the car.

"The car was engulfed when crews got there," he said.

"There are no reports of any injuries".

Authorities are yet to determine the cause. Residents are urged to avoid the area.

